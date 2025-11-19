White Sox acquire left-hander Chris Murphy in a trade with the Red Sox

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: NOV 16 Panthers at Falcons
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 12: Michael Penix to IR; Jaylen Warren, Dalton Kincaid updates
Barcia New Jersey Supercross
Justin Barcia, Dylan Ferrandis confirmed as Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati riders
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers
Giannis Antetokounmpo Groin Strain: Bucks’ outlook and fantasy impact

Top Clips

nbc_nba_bosbkn_251118.jpg
Highlights: Brown leads Celtics over Nets
nbc_nba_memvssas_barnesintv_251118.jpg
Barnes: Spurs working as a ‘collective’ to win
nbc_nba_memvssas_sasanalysis_251118.jpg
Fox, Barnes take over for Spurs against Grizzlies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: NOV 16 Panthers at Falcons
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 12: Michael Penix to IR; Jaylen Warren, Dalton Kincaid updates
Barcia New Jersey Supercross
Justin Barcia, Dylan Ferrandis confirmed as Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati riders
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers
Giannis Antetokounmpo Groin Strain: Bucks’ outlook and fantasy impact

Top Clips

nbc_nba_bosbkn_251118.jpg
Highlights: Brown leads Celtics over Nets
nbc_nba_memvssas_barnesintv_251118.jpg
Barnes: Spurs working as a ‘collective’ to win
nbc_nba_memvssas_sasanalysis_251118.jpg
Fox, Barnes take over for Spurs against Grizzlies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

White Sox acquire left-hander Chris Murphy in a trade with the Red Sox

  
Published November 18, 2025 10:41 PM
Skenes addresses Yankees rumors: 'It's not true'
November 18, 2025 10:50 AM
Paul Skenes joins Dan Patrick to discuss the rumors of him being interested in playing for the Yankees, the feelings of winning the National League Cy Young Award and more.

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-hander Chris Murphy in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

Murphy went 3-0 with a 3.12 ERA in 23 relief appearances over three stints with the Red Sox this year. He also made five starts and 13 relief appearances in the minors, going 1-0 with a 2.93 ERA.

The 27-year-old Murphy was selected by Boston in the sixth round of the 2019 amateur draft. He missed the 2024 season after he had Tommy John surgery.

Boston acquired minor league catcher Ronny Hernández in the deal. The 21-year-old Hernández hit .251 with four homers and 34 RBIs in 82 games with Class A Kannapolis this year.

The Red Sox also traded right-hander Alex Hoppe to Seattle and left-hander Brennan Bernardino to Colorado. They got minor league catcher Luke Heyman from the Mariners and outfielder Braiden Ward from the Rockies.

The 33-year-old Bernardino went 4-3 with a 3.14 ERA in 55 appearances with the Red Sox this past season.