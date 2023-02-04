 Skip navigation
White Sox acquire reliever Franklin German in trade with Red Sox

  
Published February 4, 2023 06:37 AM
Boston Red Sox v Cincinnati Reds

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 21: Franklin German #71 of the Boston Red Sox pitches in the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 21, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Getty Images

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Franklin German in a trade with the Boston Red Sox.

The White Sox sent minor league right-hander Theo Denlinger to Boston for German, who made his major league debut in September. Right-hander Jason Bilous was designated for assignment to make room for German on Chicago’s 40-man roster.

The 25-year-old German played for Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester for most of last season, going 5-2 with a 2.72 ERA and seven saves in in 43 relief appearances. The right-hander had no record and an 18.00 ERA in five appearances with the Red Sox.

German, a fourth-round pick in the 2018 amateur draft, was designated for assignment when Boston acquired reliever Richard Bleier in a trade with Miami.

The 26-year-old Denlinger had a 2-2 record and a 4.47 ERA in 40 appearances last season with Class A Winston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham. He was a seventh-round selection in the 2021 draft out of Bradley University.