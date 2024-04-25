 Skip navigation
Alex Vlasic
Blackhawks agree to a 6-year contract with defenseman Alex Vlasic
Caitlin Clark
Not every WNBA draft pick will make her team’s roster. Here’s why
Roland Garros
French Open to reveal second retractable roof court at Roland Garros ahead of Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lcstankowskiintvv2_240425.jpg
Stankowski launches fundraising campaign
oly_atw4x400_tokyolookback_FINAL.jpg
McLaughlin-Levrone, Mu recollect Tokyo 4x400 relay
nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240425.jpg
Dixon’s rare chance to do something new at Barber

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu shut down at least another week due to swelling in his right foot

  
Published April 25, 2024 01:05 PM
DJ LeMahieu

Apr 22, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu (26) takes infield practice before a game against the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Gregory Fisher/Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — New York Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu will be shut down for at least another week after an MRI and CT scan showed continued swelling in his fractured right foot.

The 35-year-old two-time batting champion underwent testing after leaving his first minor league injury rehabilitation game with Double-A Somerset in the second inning due to soreness in his right foot, which he fractured on a foul ball during a spring training game on March 16.

Before exiting his rehab game, LeMahieu was scheduled to play at least four games before potentially joining the Yankees for the opener of a series at Baltimore.

“It’s tough because DJ’s a big part of this team,” slugger Aaron Judge said after New York’s 7-3 win over Oakland. “What he’s been doing the past couple of seasons and to not have him here right now, I know all the guys are feeling it but the most important think is him getting healthy.”

LeMahieu hit a career-low .243 last year with 15 homers and 44 RBIs in 136 games. He batted .220 in the first half last, but .273 in the second half.

In 2022, he missed the postseason because of a broken sesamoid bone in his right big toe that led to ligament damage in his second toe.

“I‘m sure there’s a little bit of frustration in there,” Aaron Boone said. “We just want to make sure this is right. I think that’s his mindset. In the last couple of weeks, I know in his mind he felt ready to go.”

LeMahieu won the AL batting title by hitting .364 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season but has hit just .258 in the last three seasons.