 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Danny Sprinkle
Report: Washington finalizing deal to hire Danny Sprinkle as new head coach
The Masters - Round Three
Who’s qualified for invitations to the 88th Masters Tournament
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
How to watch Texas Children’s Houston Open, Ford Champ.

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_harbaughmccarthy_240325.jpg
Harbaugh’s bias shows in praise for McCarthy
nbc_golf_gtannadavisinterview_240325.jpg
Davis: Augusta win changed life ‘in so many ways’
nbc_golf_gtroundtablejustinthomas_240325.jpg
Roundtable: Level of concern with JT’s game?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Danny Sprinkle
Report: Washington finalizing deal to hire Danny Sprinkle as new head coach
The Masters - Round Three
Who’s qualified for invitations to the 88th Masters Tournament
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
How to watch Texas Children’s Houston Open, Ford Champ.

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_harbaughmccarthy_240325.jpg
Harbaugh’s bias shows in praise for McCarthy
nbc_golf_gtannadavisinterview_240325.jpg
Davis: Augusta win changed life ‘in so many ways’
nbc_golf_gtroundtablejustinthomas_240325.jpg
Roundtable: Level of concern with JT’s game?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu to start season on the IL

  
Published March 25, 2024 01:31 PM

TAMPA. Fla. — New York Yankees leadoff hitter DJ LeMahieu will start the season on the injured list because of a bruised right foot, the latest injury setback for the former batting champion.

The 35-year-old third baseman has been sidelined since fouling a ball off the foot on March 16. He is expected to miss at least the seven-game trip that starts at Houston.

“It’s a little bit slow go on the recovery side,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said. “He banged it up pretty good.”

An MRI and CT scan last week were both negative. Cashman said there will be a follow-up MRI this week.

LeMahieu was slowed the past two seasons by an injured right toe.

Gleyber Torres will get time as the leadoff hitter against left-handers, while Alex Verdugo will top the order against right-handers. Oswaldo Cabrera could fill-in at third.

Verdugo started in left field in an exhibition against the New York Mets. He was scheduled to make the trip with a split squad to Mexico City but was scratched because his pregnant girlfriend needed to go to a hospital.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo was the designated hitter in a spilt-squad game with the Mets after missing three days with a sore lat. He expects to be back at first.