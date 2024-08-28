Yankees vs. Nationals Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 28

It’s Wednesday, August 28, and the New York Yankees (78-55) and Washington Nationals (60-73) wrap up their 3-game series at Nationals Park in our nation’s capital this evening.

Washington evened the series at a game apiece with a 4-2 win last night. Patrick Corbin led the way for the Nats throwing 6 innings of 2-hit, scoreless baseball. Gerrit Cole took the loss for New York.

With the loss, the Yankees’ lead in the American League East dropped to a single game over the Baltimore Orioles who defeated the Dodgers in LA late last night.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees vs. Nationals - live today

● Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

● Time: 6:45PM EST

● Site: Nationals Park

● City: Washington, DC

● TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime, MASN

Game odds for Yankees vs. Nationals

The latest odds as of Wednesday morning:

● Money Line : Nationals +165, Yankees -200

● Spread : Nationals +1.5 (+105), Yankees -1.5 (-130)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Yankees vs. Nationals

● Tuesday’s loss dropped New York to 5-5 in their last 10 games. They are 42-26 away from Yankee Stadium. Their overall run differential for the season is now +129.

● The Nationals got back in the win column last night and are now also 5-5 in their last 10 games. They are 31-34 at Nationals Park. Their overall run differential for the season is -62.

● Who’s Hot? Gleyber Torres is riding a 7-game hitting streak. Over the course of the streak he is hitting .370 (10-27).

● Who’s Not! Mackenzie Gore is winless in his last 3 starts. The Nats’ hurler is 0-2 since August 6th and has thrown just 15.2 innings over those 3 games

Probable starting pitchers for New York vs. Washington

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 28): Carlos Rodon vs. MacKenzie Gore

○ Yankees: Rodon (14-8, 4.16 ERA) has allowed 65 earned runs and 128 hits while striking out 153 over 140.2 innings

○ Nationals: Gore (7-11, 4.51 ERA) has allowed 66 earned runs and 152 hits while striking out 140 over 131.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees vs. Nationals on August 28, 2024

● Surprise! Aaron Judge has gone deep against MacKenzie Gore…twice in 3 ABs in his career and he’s collected 5 RBIs with those two blasts

● Nationals’ pitching has been better of late but the offense has faltered. As a result, Washington games have gone UNDER the Total in 5 straight (and 8 of their last 10)

● The Yankees are 15-6 on Wednesdays this season.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Yankees vs. Nationals game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Nationals vs. Yankees today:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 9 runs

