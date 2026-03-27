Aaron Plessinger out of Detroit Supercross after Birmingham crash

Aaron Plessinger will not compete in Round 11 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan due to lingering effects of his Birmingham crash last week.

“Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Aaron Plessinger will miss Detroit’s 11th round of 450SX this weekend,” the team announced on social media. “Still feeling the effects of crashes in recent weeks, The Cowboy intends to reset and give his body an extra week to heal up. We’ll see you back on track soon, AP!”

Plessinger has struggled at the start of the season, leaving Birmingham 10 in the championship standings and 122 points behind the leader Hunter Lawrence, so the decision was easy.

His best finish in 2026 has been sixth in Daytona. An equally modest start to the 2025 Supercross season was halted at Daytona. After that point last year, Plessinger earned top-fives in eight of the final 10 rounds.

With his late-season surge, Plessinger finished sixth in Supercross points.

