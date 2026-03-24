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Dylan Ferrandis will return to Supercross in Detroit

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published March 24, 2026 01:13 PM

Dylan Ferrandis will return to competition this week for Round 11 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

“Back at it today finally! Let’s do a 1 week bootcamp and race Detroit this weekend,” Ferrandis posted on social media. A clip of Ferrandis riding his Ducati Desmo 450 is embedded in that post.

During last week’s edition of Race Day Live, Ferrandis indicated that he was still taking a week-by-week approach to his recovery, saying: “I think on Monday I’ll give another try we’ll see. This kind of injury is three, four weeks. It’s a good sprain. Nothing’s broken. I checked everything. There is no damage.”

The test apparently went well.

In his first seven rounds, Ferrandis finished between ninth and 11th. He entered Daytona eighth in the championship standings, but finished last after crashing and failed to score any points.

After missing two rounds, he has fallen to 12th in the standings, eight points behind Justin Hill in 11th and 12 points outside of the top 10.

SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Dylan Ferrandis in paddock.JPG
Dylan Ferrandis gives update on his thumb injury, still week-by-week on SMX return
Dylan Ferrandis injured his thumb in a heat race in Daytona, but leading into that race, he finished 11th or better with a new Ducati bike.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,