Dylan Ferrandis gives update on his thumb injury, still week-by-week on SMX return

On Raceday Live for Round 10 of the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, Dylan Ferrandis provided an update on his condition, indicating that while next week’s Supercross race in Detroit is a possibility, he still needs to take it week-by-week on his return.

“I tried the week after Daytona, on Thursday, I went out and tried, and I did one jump,” Ferrandis said. “On the landing, my thumb just couldn’t stay on the handlebars, so I was like, yeah, that’s for sure, I can’t ride. And so I took Indy off. I didn’t ride.

“And this week I tried again. On Tuesday, I did a couple of laps. I was able to do the laps, but in the braking zone, I just couldn’t push on my thumb and hold the brake. So yeah, it was just not good. So I’m going to wait. Obviously, I didn’t ride anymore [last week]. I think on Monday I’ll give another try we’ll see. This kind of injury is three, four weeks. It’s a good sprain. Nothing’s broken. I checked everything. There is no damage. But yeah, it’s the right thumb.”

Ferrandis debuted Ducati’s Desmo 450 in Supercross competition in January and finished ninth in the opener. Since then, he landed between ninth and 11th in each round until his Daytona injury.

