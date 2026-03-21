Dylan Ferrandis gives update on his thumb injury, still week-by-week on SMX return

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Iowa at Southern California
Q&A: Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson is not ‘satisfied’ after standout first season at USC
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington 450 Eli Tomac.jpg
Eli Tomac leads first qualification session in Birmingham
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Jaloni Cambridge sparks Ohio State’s runaway win over Howard in 1st round of women’s NCAA Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evegoal1_260321.jpg
Beto dinks Everton 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
nbc_pl_evegoal2_260321.jpg
Beto nutmegs Sanchez to make it 2-0 for Everton
nbc_pl_evegoal3_260321.jpg
Ndiaye’s belter gives Everton 3-0 lead v. Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Iowa at Southern California
Q&A: Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson is not ‘satisfied’ after standout first season at USC
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington 450 Eli Tomac.jpg
Eli Tomac leads first qualification session in Birmingham
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Jaloni Cambridge sparks Ohio State’s runaway win over Howard in 1st round of women’s NCAA Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evegoal1_260321.jpg
Beto dinks Everton 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
nbc_pl_evegoal2_260321.jpg
Beto nutmegs Sanchez to make it 2-0 for Everton
nbc_pl_evegoal3_260321.jpg
Ndiaye’s belter gives Everton 3-0 lead v. Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dylan Ferrandis gives update on his thumb injury, still week-by-week on SMX return

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published March 21, 2026 02:49 PM

On Raceday Live for Round 10 of the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, Dylan Ferrandis provided an update on his condition, indicating that while next week’s Supercross race in Detroit is a possibility, he still needs to take it week-by-week on his return.

“I tried the week after Daytona, on Thursday, I went out and tried, and I did one jump,” Ferrandis said. “On the landing, my thumb just couldn’t stay on the handlebars, so I was like, yeah, that’s for sure, I can’t ride. And so I took Indy off. I didn’t ride.

“And this week I tried again. On Tuesday, I did a couple of laps. I was able to do the laps, but in the braking zone, I just couldn’t push on my thumb and hold the brake. So yeah, it was just not good. So I’m going to wait. Obviously, I didn’t ride anymore [last week]. I think on Monday I’ll give another try we’ll see. This kind of injury is three, four weeks. It’s a good sprain. Nothing’s broken. I checked everything. There is no damage. But yeah, it’s the right thumb.”

Ferrandis debuted Ducati’s Desmo 450 in Supercross competition in January and finished ninth in the opener. Since then, he landed between ninth and 11th in each round until his Daytona injury.