Family emergency sends crew chief Rodney Childers home from Watkins Glen

WATKINS Glen, N.Y. — Kevin Harvick, who could clinch a playoff spot today at Watkins Glen International, will not have crew chief Rodney Childers at the track due to a family emergency.

Childers wrote Sunday morning on social media that he returned to North Carolina on Saturday after his mother had a medical emergency and her heart stopped. Childers wrote Sunday that his mother was in the intensive care unit. He wrote that doctors said she was stable and her vitals “are doing OK.”

Childers said he planned to monitor today’s race (3 p.m. ET on USA Network) from Stewart-Haas Racing. He will be in communication with engineer Stephen Doran, who will serve as Harvick’s crew chief. Doran served as the interim crew chief for the team for four races in the playoffs last year after Childers was suspended when the No. 4 team was penalized for a modified part.

If there is a repeat winner or a victory by a driver who cannot advance to the playoffs today at Watkins Glen, Harvick would clinch a playoff spot.