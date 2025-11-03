Final Phoenix results, points for NASCAR 2025 season as Blaney wins finale, Larson wins title
Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR Cup Series season finale in overtime at Phoenix Raceway, making a last-lap pass of Brad Keselowski for his fourth victory this season and 17th of his career.
Kyle Larson finished third to capture his second Cup championship.
Joey Logano was fourth, and Kyle Busch took fifth in a race extended by seven laps on the 1-mile oval after a caution for William Byron, who smacked the wall with three laps remaining while running second.
The timing of the yellow on Lap 309 of a scheduled 312 was devastating for Denny Hamlin, who finished sixth after leading a race-high 208 laps from the pole position. Hamlin pitted from first during the final caution flag but emerged from the pits in 10th after taking four tires while several drivers took two tires (including Larson) or stayed on the track.
Blaney, who led three times for 20 laps, earned his first win at Phoenix in his 20th start on the 1-mile oval in Avondale, Arizona.
It’s the second time in the 11 races of the elimination playoffs era that the winner of the season finale came from outside the Championship 4 (Ross Chastain won in 2023 while Blaney earned the title).
The race featured nine cautions for 65 laps as several drivers — including all of the Championship 4 drivers — struggled with tire problems.
Here’s the finishing order at Phoenix Raceway
1. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
2. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
3. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
4. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
5. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
6. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
7. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford
8. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet
9. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford
10. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
11. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
12. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
13. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
14. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet
15. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
16. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota
17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
18. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota
19. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
20. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
21. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
22. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford
23. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota
24. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet
25. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford
26. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
27. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford
28. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet
29. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford
30. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford
31. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
32. JJ Yeley, No. 44 Chevrolet
33. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
34. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
35. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet
36. Casey Mears, No. 66 Ford
37. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
38. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet