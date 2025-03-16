 Skip navigation
Las Vegas

Las Vegas NASCAR Cup results: Josh Berry wins for Wood Brothers

  
Published March 16, 2025 07:18 PM

Josh Berry scored his first career NASCAR Cup Series win Sunday, taking the checkered flag Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The victory was the 101st for Wood Brothers Racing.

MORE: Las Vegas results

MORE: Driver points

Daniel Suarez finished second and was followed by Ryan Preece, William Byron and Ross Chastain.

Christopher Bell, seeking to become the first driver since 2007 to win four consecutive Cup points races, finished 12th.

Kyle Larson, who had won two of the last three races at Las Vegas, led a race-high 61 laps, won a stage and finished ninth.