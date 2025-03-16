Las Vegas NASCAR Cup results: Josh Berry wins for Wood Brothers

Josh Berry scored his first career NASCAR Cup Series win Sunday, taking the checkered flag Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The victory was the 101st for Wood Brothers Racing.

Daniel Suarez finished second and was followed by Ryan Preece, William Byron and Ross Chastain.

Christopher Bell, seeking to become the first driver since 2007 to win four consecutive Cup points races, finished 12th.

Kyle Larson, who had won two of the last three races at Las Vegas, led a race-high 61 laps, won a stage and finished ninth.