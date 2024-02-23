NASCAR confiscates parts from two Stewart-Haas cars at Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. — NASCAR confiscated the roof rail deflectors from the cars of Stewart-Haas Racing drivers Noah Gragson and Ryan Preece on Friday, the sanctioning body announced Friday.

A NASCAR spokesperson said the parts would be further evaluated and that any penalties would be announced next week.

Cup cars went through inspection Friday at Atlanta Motor Speedway ahead of Saturday’s qualifying session.

NASCAR also announced that the car of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. failed inspection twice. The team will lose pit stall selection and engineer Max Kennon was ejected.

