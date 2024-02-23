 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300
Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Jesse Love wins pole
Magical Kenya Open Presented by Absa - Day Two
Watch: Ugandans celebrate first DPWT cut made by a countryman
GOLF: FEB 18 PGA The Genesis Invitational
Cognizant Classic field: McIlroy highlights start of Florida swing

NASCAR confiscates parts from two Stewart-Haas cars at Atlanta

  
Published February 23, 2024 06:52 PM

HAMPTON, Ga. — NASCAR confiscated the roof rail deflectors from the cars of Stewart-Haas Racing drivers Noah Gragson and Ryan Preece on Friday, the sanctioning body announced Friday.

A NASCAR spokesperson said the parts would be further evaluated and that any penalties would be announced next week.

Cup cars went through inspection Friday at Atlanta Motor Speedway ahead of Saturday’s qualifying session.

NASCAR also announced that the car of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. failed inspection twice. The team will lose pit stall selection and engineer Max Kennon was ejected.