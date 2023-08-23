 Skip navigation
Trevor Bayne to run three Xfinity races for Joe Gibbs Racing this season

  
Published August 23, 2023 04:12 PM

Trevor Bayne will return to Joe Gibbs Racing to run three Xfinity races this season, the team announced Wednesday.

Bayne will drive the No. 19 Xfinity car at the following races this season:

  • Aug. 25 at Daytona (USA Network)
  • Sept. 15 at Bristol (USA Network)
  • Sept. 23 at Texas (USA Network)

Bayne, who won the 2011 Daytona 500, ran nine races with JGR’s Xfinity program last season. His best finish was second at Nashville and New Hampshire.

“I’m excited to get back in the seat, especially with (crew chief) Jason (Ratcliff) at the helm,” Bayne said in a statement from the team. “We had some strong runs together last year and came close to taking home a trophy a couple of times. It doesn’t hurt that Daytona and Texas have been really good to me in the past, either. Hopefully, we can go out there, pick back up where we left off last year, and compete for a trip to victory lane.”

The 32-year-old Bayne has two Xfinity Series victories. He won in 2011 at Texas and 2013 at Iowa.