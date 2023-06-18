Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Charlotte Roval playoff weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Charlotte Roval elimination race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Ohtani and Hernández power Dodgers past Reds 10-5 with 2 homers each in Wild Card Series opener
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Simms: Hurts wants the Eagles offense to be simple
Reviewing Jeanty’s breakout game against Bears
49ers offense dependent on McCaffrey with injuries
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Charlotte Roval playoff weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Charlotte Roval elimination race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Ohtani and Hernández power Dodgers past Reds 10-5 with 2 homers each in Wild Card Series opener
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Simms: Hurts wants the Eagles offense to be simple
Reviewing Jeanty’s breakout game against Bears
49ers offense dependent on McCaffrey with injuries
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NBA
Date
All Scores
Programming Alert
NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock opening night, Oct. 21, with Thunder vs. Rockets, Warriors vs. Lakers
Close
NBA
Philadelphia 76ers
Igor Milicic Jr.
IM
Igor
Milicic
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Fantasy Basketball: Cooper Flagg leads top 10 rookies for 2025-26
Cooper Flagg stands alone atop our rookie rankings, but which first-year studs round out the top 10?
Zak Hanshew
,
Zak Hanshew
,
Joel Embiid said there is no timetable for his return to court but wants to play ‘consistently’
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Quentin Grimes, 76ers reportedly headed for one-year contract, but will it be qualifying offer or more?
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
76ers Jared McCain suffers torn thumb ligament, will miss start of season
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Quentin Grimes, 76ers negotiating new contract but remain far apart on longer deal
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Fantasy Basketball Guards 2025-26: Top 50 rankings, season outlooks, key stats
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Saint Joseph’s basketball promotes Steve Donahue to head coach
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue