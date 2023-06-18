 Skip navigation
NBAPhiladelphia 76ersIgor Milicic Jr.

Igor
Milicic

NBA: Summer League-Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs
Fantasy Basketball: Cooper Flagg leads top 10 rookies for 2025-26
Cooper Flagg stands alone atop our rookie rankings, but which first-year studs round out the top 10?
Joel Embiid said there is no timetable for his return to court but wants to play ‘consistently’
Quentin Grimes, 76ers reportedly headed for one-year contract, but will it be qualifying offer or more?
76ers Jared McCain suffers torn thumb ligament, will miss start of season
Quentin Grimes, 76ers negotiating new contract but remain far apart on longer deal
Fantasy Basketball Guards 2025-26: Top 50 rankings, season outlooks, key stats
Saint Joseph’s basketball promotes Steve Donahue to head coach