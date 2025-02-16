2025 NBA All Star Game LIVE: LeBron James out, but Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant take floor
How will the new format, four-team tournament play out on one of the NBA’s biggest stages?
SAN FRANCISCO — We’re underway in the Chase Center.
Sunday marks the 74th NBA All-Star Game, and it comes in with a new four-team tournament format, an effort by the league to spark genuine competitiveness — and maybe, just maybe, a little defense — out of the best players on the planet. What follows is a running live blog update on everything to do with the big game. Whether you’re watching at home or just want to know what’s going on while focused on the SNL 50th Anniversary special, just refresh this page and we will keep you up to date with all the latest news and highlights.
It is a stacked lineup of Bay Area legends.
Pregame, Oakland native and Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and record producer Raphael Saadiq will perform.
At halftime, DJ Cassidy will lead a special Bay Area edition of his “Pass The Mic Live!” starring E-40, Too $hort, Saweetie and vocal group En Vogue.
Mac McClung jumping over cars has inspired people.
Not just future dunkers, but also some current stars — Ja Morant hinted he might do it next year, and Giannis Antetokounmpo joined him.
If you do it. I’ll do it with you 💯 https://t.co/dsKglTiTca— Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 16, 2025
“You see guys go out there and put on a show and you get motivated,” Antetokounmpo said Sunday, speaking to the media.
Morant also tried to recruit a couple of Dunk Contest legends to join him: Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon. That duo combined for one of the best dunk contests of the last 20 years.
It makes for fun headlines. I’ll believe they’ll do it when I see it.
Shaq’s OG, veteran-heavy All-Star team has suffered from one of the risks of having older All-Stars on your team: Injuries.
LeBron James said Sunday he would not play in the All-Star Game due to ankle and foot soreness.
“You won’t see anything for me tonight, unfortunately. I will not be in uniform tonight, still dealing with ankle and foot discomfort, so I will not be playing tonight,” LeBron said. “Unfortunately. I hate that, but I’m looking forward to seeing the format. This is the first year for it. I know we got a lot of great...they call us the OGs. That’s hilarious. We got a few guys with gray hairs, so that makes sense, but that should be fun.”
LeBron played through that in a couple of games before the All-Star break because it was the first game with Luka Doncic (both against Utah). He was not at All-Star Saturday in San Francisco, but that was not surprising as he wasn’t in Indianapolis on Saturday last season either, flying in on Sunday for the game.
LeBron, voted a starter by the fans for the 21st year in a row (an All-Star record) is averaging 24.3 points, 9 assists and 7.7 points a game while shooting 39.5% from 3 this season.
This year will be LeBron James’ 21st All-Star Game — every one of them as a starter. Unsurprisingly, both of those are All-Star Game records.
LeBron has stamped his name all over the All-Star Game record book: Most All-Star Game points in a career (434), the most field goals attempted (355) and the most field goals made (182, 51.3% shooting in All-Star games), most games played (becomes 21 Sunday), most minutes in a career (536), and most defensive rebounds (100).
Also, LeBron is one of only four players to have an All-Star Game triple-double. In 2011, he had 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists (the other three are Michael Jordan, Dwyane Wade, and Kevin Durant).
The popular trio of former players on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” — Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny “The Jet” Smith — drafted the players into three teams of eight for the new tournament format.
While that draft came off as incredibly scripted and fake, it neatly set up storylines: Shaq’s team of veteran All-Stars (Curry, LeBron, Durant), Smith’s young stars (Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson) and Barkley’s team full of international players (Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama).
The first game in the tournament format is Shaq’s veterans vs. the Rising Stars winners — another convenient storyline for the league.
🌟 The 2025 #NBAAllStar squads are set! 🌟— NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2025
Team Chuck, Team Kenny and Team Shaq will be joined by the #CastrolRisingStars champions in the mini-tournament on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8pm/et on TNT. pic.twitter.com/khZnI8Wj8v
It isn’t popular with players, and fans are, at best, skeptical, but the NBA pushed ahead with a new four-team tournament format in a desperate attempt to inject defense and real competition into the All-Star Game. Adam Silver is on a quest to save the All-Star Game.
The new format divides the 24 All-Star players into three teams of eight, with those teams drafted by the “Inside the NBA” trio of Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny “The Jet” Smith. Let’s be clear: This “draft” came off as obviously staged to get pre-determined teams: Shaq’s team of veterans, Smith’s team of young stars, and Barkley’s group of international players (the best sign this draft was staged: When did Barkley become the big supporter of global basketball?).
The fourth team is “Team C” — with the Spurs Stephon Castle and the Lakers’ Dalton Knecht — the winners of Friday Night’s Rising Stars game.
Those teams are dropped a straight-up four-team tournament bracket with target score games. In the first two games, the teams will play first-to-40. The two winning teams then will compete in a championship game to 25.
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game takes place on Sunday, Feb. 16, with tip-off at 8 p.m. ET, and will be played in San Francisco at the Chase Center (home to the Golden State Warriors).
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be broadcast on TNT and can be streamed on MAX.