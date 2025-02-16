2025 NBA All Star Game LIVE: LeBron James out, but Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant take floor

SAN FRANCISCO — We’re underway in the Chase Center.

Sunday marks the 74th NBA All-Star Game, and it comes in with a new four-team tournament format, an effort by the league to spark genuine competitiveness — and maybe, just maybe, a little defense — out of the best players on the planet. What follows is a running live blog update on everything to do with the big game. Whether you’re watching at home or just want to know what’s going on while focused on the SNL 50th Anniversary special, just refresh this page and we will keep you up to date with all the latest news and highlights.