2025 Fantasy Preview: Ozzie Albies
2025 Fantasy Preview: Ozzie Albies
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jonathan India
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jonathan India
2025 Fantasy Preview: Maikel Garcia
2025 Fantasy Preview: Maikel Garcia

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250303.jpg
Eagles reportedly have ‘real’ interest in Garrett
Cowboys should set deadline for Parsons deal
Cowboys should set deadline for Parsons deal
Jones cancels annual Combine media availability
Jones cancels annual Combine media availability

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
MLB: Game Two-New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
2025 Fantasy Preview: Ozzie Albies
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jonathan India
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Maikel Garcia

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250303.jpg
Eagles reportedly have ‘real’ interest in Garrett
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250303.jpg
Cowboys should set deadline for Parsons deal
nbc_pft_jerryjonecancels_250303.jpg
Jones cancels annual Combine media availability

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Luis García Jr.

  
Published March 3, 2025 09:12 AM
Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Luis García Jr. WSH - 2B
Bats: LAge: 24Mixed 5x5: $4 | NL 5x5: $11
2024: 2B:129Mixed 2026: $4 | 2027: $5
Outlook: García is an enticing-yet-risky option in the vast wasteland of second base options in fantasy. A free-swinger with ample power, he broke out in a big way last season with a .762 OPS, 18 home runs, and 22 stolen bases. That came after 1245 plate appearances to start his career where he was mostly uninspiring. He did debut at 20 years old though and only played sporadically through his first few seasons, so the consistent playing time could’ve helped him find his groove. He’ll likely be platooned against left-handed pitchers, but his strong defense and the team’s lack of alternatives should still give him a playing time floor above 500 plate appearances. Again, this profile is both tempting and scary since the shallowness of second base has pushed García draft cost dangerously close to pick 100. There are significantly safer players available there, just at less scarce positions.
