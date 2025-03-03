2025 Fantasy Preview: Luis García Jr.

Outlook: García is an enticing-yet-risky option in the vast wasteland of second base options in fantasy. A free-swinger with ample power, he broke out in a big way last season with a .762 OPS, 18 home runs, and 22 stolen bases. That came after 1245 plate appearances to start his career where he was mostly uninspiring. He did debut at 20 years old though and only played sporadically through his first few seasons, so the consistent playing time could’ve helped him find his groove. He’ll likely be platooned against left-handed pitchers, but his strong defense and the team’s lack of alternatives should still give him a playing time floor above 500 plate appearances. Again, this profile is both tempting and scary since the shallowness of second base has pushed García draft cost dangerously close to pick 100. There are significantly safer players available there, just at less scarce positions.