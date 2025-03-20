Colorado State vs Memphis Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness

The Memphis Tigers (29-5) are set to face the Colorado State Rams (25-9) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Under the guidance of coach Penny Hardaway, Memphis enters the tournament as a No. 5 seed. The Tigers have secured notable victories this season, including wins over Michigan State, Clemson, and UConn. However, they face challenges with injuries to point guards Tyrese Hunter and Dante Harris, which will certainly impact the performance of the backcourt. PJ Haggerty is Memphis’ leading scorer averaging 21.8 points per game.

The Rams, the No. 12 seed, are led by coach Niko Medved. Colorado State is on a remarkable 10-game winning streak. They are spearheaded by NBA prospect Nique Clifford, who leads the team in scoring (19.0 per game) and rebounding (9.7 per game) for the season.

Colorado State’s current form combined with Memphis’ depleted backcourt is why the line favors the No. 12 Rams.

The winner of this game earns the right to play the winner of the Maryland vs. Grand Canyon game.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Colorado State vs. Memphis

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Time: 2:00PM EST

Site: KeyArena

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: TBS

Game odds for Colorado State vs. Memphis

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Colorado State Rams (-130), Memphis Tigers (+105)

Spread: Rams -1.5

Total: 147.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Colorado State vs. Memphis

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Memphis on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Memphis +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 147.5.

Colorado State vs. Memphis: Top betting trends and recent stats

These schools last met in 2021 with Memphis waxing Colorado State, 90-67

Colorado State has won 10 straight on the Moneyline and against the spread (18-13 ATS for the season)

Memphis has won 8 in a row but is just 4-4 against the spread in those 8 games (15-16 ATS for the season)

