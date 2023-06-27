 Skip navigation
Defending champ Kvitova withdraws from Eastbourne citing fatigue

  
Tennis: Miami Open

Apr 1, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Elena Rybakina (KAZ) serves against Petra Kvitova (CZE) (not pictured) in the women’s singles final on day thirteen of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

EASTBOURNE, England — Defending champion Petra Kvitova withdrew from the Eastbourne International on Tuesday citing fatigue.

No. 9-ranked Kvitova won her 31st WTA singles title on Sunday in Berlin.

The two-time Wimbledon champion was due to start her Eastbourne defense against Jelena Ostapenko, whom she beat in last year’s final. Ostapenko won the 2021 title and the Birmingham trophy on Sunday.

Kvitova followed the exit of Wimbledon titleholder Elena Rybakina on Monday. Rybakina was the top seed but withdrew because of a viral illness, Eastbourne organizers said.

The field was newly led by No. 5-ranked Caroline Garcia and included four others in the top 10 this week: Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff and Barbora Krejcikova.

No. 22-ranked Anastasia Potapova also withdrew due to a right shoulder injury. Potapova was a semifinalist in Birmingham last week.