 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jonathan Toews
Jonathan Toews returns to NHL with hometown Jets after being out 2 seasons with long COVID-19
Arthur Rinderknech
Shanghai Masters a family affair as Arthur Rinderknech joins cousin Valentin Vacherot in semifinals
Jasmine Paolini
Swiatek stunned by Paolini at Wuhan Open; Sabalenka, Gauff advance to semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251010.jpg
Mahomes among best bets for NFL Week 6
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustraions_251010.jpg
Hunter growing in offensive role for Jaguars
nbc_dps_giantseaglesrecap_251010.jpg
Giants ‘have something’ with Dart, Skattebo

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jonathan Toews
Jonathan Toews returns to NHL with hometown Jets after being out 2 seasons with long COVID-19
Arthur Rinderknech
Shanghai Masters a family affair as Arthur Rinderknech joins cousin Valentin Vacherot in semifinals
Jasmine Paolini
Swiatek stunned by Paolini at Wuhan Open; Sabalenka, Gauff advance to semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251010.jpg
Mahomes among best bets for NFL Week 6
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustraions_251010.jpg
Hunter growing in offensive role for Jaguars
nbc_dps_giantseaglesrecap_251010.jpg
Giants ‘have something’ with Dart, Skattebo

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giro d’Italia to start in Bulgaria next year

  
Published October 10, 2025 02:04 PM
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 21
September 14, 2025 07:57 PM
Watch extended highlights from Stage 21 of the 2025 Vuelta a España, where riders took on a 165.6km flat ride from Alalpardo to Barcelona before more protests cut the final stage short.

TRENTO, Italy — Next year’s Giro d’Italia will start in Bulgaria.

The tourism minister for the Balkan country had announced the news in August but it was confirmed by Urbano Cairo, president of RCS MediaGroup — the parent company of race organizer RCS Sport.

“Next year we will set off from Bulgaria,” Cairo said during his appearance at the Festival dello Sport. “Starting from abroad has a positive impact on local people, but also on Italians, it has the ability to give a huge boost to exports.

“The Giro is an ambassador to the world … because it brings joy.”

Full details of the start, known as the Grande Partenza, will be announced in due course but it will almost certainly consist of three stages in Bulgaria before an early rest day as the race transfers to Italy.

It will be the 16th time the Giro has started abroad and the second consecutive edition as this year the first three stages of the Italian Grand Tour took place in Albania.

British rider Simon Yates is the defending Giro champion.