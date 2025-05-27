 Skip navigation
Primoz Roglic withdraws from Giro d’Italia after crash during wet stage

  
Published May 27, 2025 12:15 PM

SAN VALENTINO, Italy — Pre-race favorite Primoz Roglic abandoned the Giro d’Italia after crashing during a wet Stage 16, one of several falls during the mountain leg.

Italian rider Alessio Martinelli was hospitalized after sliding into a ravine. The VG Group Bardiani-CSF Faizane team said Martinelli was “conscious and in stable condition.” He was carried up from the ravine on a stretcher by an Alpine rescue team.

Roglic, the 2023 champion, stood 10th overall after dropping five places on Sunday. His fall also involved Richard Carapaz, the 2019 champion. Carapaz continued racing.

Egan Bernal, the 2021 champion, also fell but continued.

British rider Josh Tarling of the Ineos Grenadiers team also abandoned following a fall.

The 126-mile leg from Piazzola Sul Brenta to San Valentino included four major climbs across the Dolomites — including an uphill finish – and was made more challenging due to rain early in the stage.

Mexican rider Isaac Del Toro leads the race.