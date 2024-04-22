 Skip navigation
Rafael Nadal poised for Laver Cup swansong in Berlin in September

  
Published April 22, 2024 11:29 AM
Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2024 - Day One

BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 15: Rafael Nadal of Spain looks on during a training session at Real Club De Tenis Barcelona on April 15, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Getty Images

BERLIN — Rafael Nadal said he will play at the Laver Cup in Berlin in September in what may be one of the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s last tournaments.

Nadal has signaled 2024 may be his last year on tour and said last week that his second-round loss to Alex de Minaur at the Barcelona Open, which he has won 12 times, was “probably my last match here.”

“At this stage in my career I really want to go out there and make the most of every opportunity I am given,” Nadal said in a statement.

The 37-year-old Spanish superstar has long struggled with injuries and has played just five competitive matches this year, three in Brisbane in January and two in Barcelona last week.

The Laver Cup, to be held from Sept. 20-22, is an indoor hard-court men’s competition pitting Team Europe against Team World in a format similar to that of golf’s Ryder Cup.

Nadal and Roger Federer teamed up in the doubles at the 2022 Laver Cup in London for the Swiss great’s last match before retirement.

“I am very happy to be playing Laver Cup in Berlin for Team Europe,” Nadal said. “I have some really special memories from my Laver Cup experiences, including all the emotions from London two years ago playing alongside Roger for the last time.”