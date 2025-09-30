Raiders at Colts prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts (3-1) look to rebound from their first loss of the season when they welcome Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) to Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts sit tied atop the AFC South with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Not sure which of those two clubs has been the bigger surprise to date this season but the Colts’ early season success against a slightly more difficult schedule than that faced by the Jaguars is probably raising more eyebrows around the league.

Regardless, the Colts did lose last weekend. The Rams rallied late in the fourth quarter to win 27-20. The mistakes were glaring ones by Indy: Daniel Jones turned the ball over for the first time this season throwing his first two interceptions of the campaign and Adonai Mitchell inexplicably fumbled the ball out of the endzone following a 76-yard reception in the third quarter.

Much like the Colts, the Raiders were in the lead for much of the game and well into the fourth quarter before eventually losing to the Chicago Bears, 25-24. Geno Smith threw his sixth and seventh interceptions of the season (against just six total touchdowns) continues to struggle for Vegas. The good news? Rookie Ashton Jeanty was fabulous running for 138 yards and a score on 21 carries for the Raiders.

Lets dive into the matchup between the Raiders and the Colts and find a sweat or two possibly along the way.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Raiders vs. Colts live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Lucas Oil Stadium

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Raiders at the Colts

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Las Vegas Raiders (+245), Indianapolis Colts (-305)

Spread: Colts -6.5

Total: 47.5 points

This game opened at Colts -6.5 with the Game Total set at 49.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for Las Vegas at Indianapolis

Raiders Expected Starting QB: Geno Smith

Last Game:

Season:

Colts Expected Starting QB: Daniel Jones

Last Game:

Season:

Raiders at Colts team stats, betting trends

AFC West teams have won 4 of the last 5 games against AFC South squads

Both of these teams are 2-2 to the OVER this season

The Colts are 3-1 ATS this season

The Raiders are 1-3 ATS this season



Jeanty in Week 4 was 'the guy we all drafted' After finishing with 138 yards and 3 total TDs, Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher discuss what was different for Ashton Jeanty in Week 4 fantasy and why managers should buy low on TE Brock Bowers.

Raiders Player Injuries

TE Michael Mayer (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game OT Kolton Miller (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game

(ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game CB Eric Stokes (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game



Colts Player Injuries

WR Alec Pierce (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(Achilles) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RB Tyler Goodson (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RG Matt Goncalves (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Raiders and the Colts:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Las Vegas Raiders on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Las Vegas Raiders at +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 48.0.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)