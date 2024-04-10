 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Simona Halep
Simona Halep says she was nervous about returning to tennis after her doping ban appeal
The Masters - Round One
Ridley: Augusta National supports ball rollback, says ‘we don’t have a lot’ of room left
John Calipari
Arkansas hires John Calipari to coach the Razorbacks, a day after stepping down from Kentucky

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_parsons_240410.jpg
Has Parsons ‘worn thin’ with the Cowboys?
nbc_bfa_lamarjackson_240410.jpg
BAL smart for listening to Jackson’s WR feedback
nbc_bfa_packerseagles_240410.jpg
NFL boosting global brand in Brazil

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Simona Halep
Simona Halep says she was nervous about returning to tennis after her doping ban appeal
The Masters - Round One
Ridley: Augusta National supports ball rollback, says ‘we don’t have a lot’ of room left
John Calipari
Arkansas hires John Calipari to coach the Razorbacks, a day after stepping down from Kentucky

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_parsons_240410.jpg
Has Parsons ‘worn thin’ with the Cowboys?
nbc_bfa_lamarjackson_240410.jpg
BAL smart for listening to Jackson’s WR feedback
nbc_bfa_packerseagles_240410.jpg
NFL boosting global brand in Brazil

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sinner looks smooth on clay at Monte Carlo Masters; defending champion Rublev loses

  
Published April 10, 2024 12:19 PM
Jannik Sinner

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - APRIL 10: Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a backhand against Sebastian Korda of the United States of America in their second round match during day four of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters at Monte-Carlo Country Club on April 10, 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Mateo Villalba/Getty Images)

Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

MONACO — After dominating on aggressive hard courts, Jannik Sinner made a smooth transition to softer clay by beating Sebastian Korda 6-1, 6-2 in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters.

But defending champion Andrey Rublev was eliminated after a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Alexei Popyrin.

The second-seeded Sinner won 95% of points on his first serve and saved all three break points in improving his record to 23-1 this year. He has three titles in 2024, including the Australian Open — his first major trophy — and recently the Miami Open.

“I moved quite well in these conditions,” said the 22-year-old Italian, who reached the semifinals at Monte Carlo last year. “Every year it is tough to come here and perform well but I am happy with the performance.”

Sinner next faces Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round, where he will join two-time champions Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 12th-seeded Tsitsipas routed Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-1, 6-0, breaking his serve six times, and next faces No. 5 Alexander Zverev in a contest between big servers. Djokovic takes on unseeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

The sixth-seeded Rublev dropped his serve three times against Popyrin, who next faces No. 11 Alex de Minaur in an all-Australian contest at the Monte Carlo Country Club, which overlooks the Mediterranean Sea.

“I am feeling really comfortable on (clay) and happy to beat a guy who was in form, confident and the defending champ,” Popyrin said. “It was an awesome match.”

De Minaur rallied past unseeded Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Also in the second round, there were wins for No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz, No. 14 Ugo Humbert, No. 15 Karen Khachanov and lucky loser Lorenzo Sonego, who replaced the injured Carlos Alcaraz after he pulled out with a right forearm injury.

No. 4 Daniil Medvedev played French veteran Gael Monfils; last year’s runner-up Holger Rune faced qualifier Sumit Nagal of India; two-time French Open runner-up Casper Ruud took on Alejandro Tabilo, and No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov played Miomir Kecmanovic.

Record 11-time Monte Carlo champion Rafael Nadal pulled out with a lingering injury before the tournament.