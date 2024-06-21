 Skip navigation
Top News

Tao Geoghegan Hart of U.S.-based Lidl-Trek team to miss Tour de France due to illness and injury

  
Published June 21, 2024 03:08 PM
Tao Geoghegan Hart

LE COLLET D’ALLEVARD, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Tao Geoghegan Hart of The United Kingdom and Team Lidl - Trek competes during the 76th Criterium du Dauphine 2024, Stage 6 a 174.1km stage from Hauterives to Le Collet d’Allevard 1415m / #UCIWT / on June 07, 2024 in Le Collet d’Allevard, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

FLORENCE, Italy — Tao Geoghegan Hart will miss the Tour de France because of a fractured rib sustained during the Criterium du Dauphine and a bout with COVID-19 that he contracted after the race, the U.S.-based Lidl-Trek team said.

Geoghegan Hart was expected to lead Lidl-Trek’s overall ambitions at the Tour, which begins June 29, after coming over to the team from Ineos Grenadiers. But the former winner of the Giro d’Italia was hit from behind during the Dauphine and involved in a massive crash during the fifth stage, which left him with injured ribs.

Geoghegan Hart, who had been trying to round back into form after fracturing his hip during last year’s Giro, also said on social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19 for five consecutive days.

Lidl-Trek is expected to turn to former world champion Mads Pedersen to lead its squad during the Tour de France.