Texas Tech vs Florida Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness Elite 8

The Elite 8 opens Saturday with the Florida Gators (33-4) taking the court against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (28-8).

The Red Raiders rallied from a 16-point deficit to force overtime and eventually defeat the Arkansas Razorbacks, 85-83. Texas Tech played just seven players in the game. Five of the seven played at least 37 minutes. Christian Anderson paced the attack with 22 points.

The depth of the Florida Gators proved to be a difference-maker against the Maryland Terrapins. Florida turned a two-point halftime lead into an 87-71 win. The Gators shot 50% from the field and Rueben Chinyelu scored 15 points to lead they offense.

These teams met in the NCAA Tournament in 2018 with Texas Tech prevailing as a 1.5-point favorite, 69-66.

Lets dive into this year’s Elite 8 matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Texas Tech vs. Florida

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Time: 6:09PM EST

Site: Chase Center

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: TBS / truTV

Game odds for Texas Tech vs. Florida

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Texas Tech Red Raiders (+225), Florida Gators (-285)

Spread: Gators -6.5

Total: 156.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Texas Tech vs. Florida

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Red Raiders & Gators game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Texas Tech +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 156.5.

Texas Tech vs. Florida: Top betting trends and recent stats

Texas Tech won but did not cover the spread (-5.5) against Arkansas in the Sweet 16

Texas Tech has failed to cover the spread in 4 of their last 5 games

The Game Total OVER has cashed in each of the Red Raiders’ last 5 games

The Game Total OVER has cashed in Florida’s last 10 games

Florida covered the spread (-6.5) against Maryland in the Sweet 16

The Gators have covered the spread in 7 of their last 9 games

