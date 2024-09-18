How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Atlanta Falcons: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head with Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Kansas City Chiefs vs Atlanta Falcons Game.

Kansas City Chiefs:

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look to make history this season by becoming the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. The two-time defending Super Bowl champions defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 26-25 last Sunday, after trailing 16-0 at halftime. Mahomes completed 18-of-25 for 151 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, and threw 2 interceptions. Although he threw the second-fewest passing yards of his career, he still made history earning his 76th win in his 98th career regular-season start on Sunday, tying Tom Brady and Roger Staubach for the most wins by a quarterback in their first 100 starts.

WR Rashee Rice led the team in receiving yards with 5 receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown. In his second NFL season, Rice currently leads the Chiefs in both categories.

DB Chamarri Conner scored a crucial 38-yard fumble return touchdown that gave Kansas City the lead late in the fourth quarter.

How many games is Isiah Pacheco out for?

RB Isiah Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula in Sunday’s win against the Bengals and will undergo surgery this week. Pacheco is expected to miss 6-8 weeks but that timeframe will be further determined after the surgery.

Atlanta Falcons:

After making his Falcons debut with a loss to the Steelers in Week 1, there were concerns about whether Kirk Cousins has fully recovered from the season-ending torn Achilles he suffered in last year’s Week 8 match up against Green Bay.

However, the 4-time Pro Bowler delivered on Monday night as he led the Falcons to a 22-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Cousins completed four crucial passes for 63 yards before throwing a 7-yard touchdown pass to WR Drake London, tying the game with 34 seconds left on the clock. The extra point from Younghoe Koo sealed the Falcons’ win.

Cousins signed a 4-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons this spring—it was the biggest free-agent contract of the offseason. He spent the last 6 seasons in Minnesota, leading the Vikings to the playoffs in 2019 and 2022. If he continues to perform well in clutch moments, stay consistent, and remain healthy, Cousins could help put an end to Atlanta’s six-season playoff drought.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Atlanta Falcons:

When: Sunday, September 22

Sunday, September 22 Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How Chiefs can combat Pacheco injury:

Cousins explains how it takes entire team to win:

How do I watch Sunday Night Football?

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

