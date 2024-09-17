Monday Night Football: Kirk Cousins leads Falcons to a 22-21 win in the waning seconds

Someone forgot to tell Kirk Cousins he was playing in primetime.

The Falcons quarterback hit Drake London for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 34 seconds left to tie the game at 21-21. London celebrated by pretending to shoot a gun, and officials penalized the Falcons 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct, but Younghoe Koo made the long extra point anyway for the 22-21 victory.

Both teams are 1-1.

On the winning play, London beat Darius Slay to complete a six-play, 70-yard drive in 1:05 for the game’s sixth and final lead change. Cousins was 5-of-6 for 70 yards on the drive and finished his night 20-of-29 for 241 yards and two touchdowns.

Falcons safety Jessie Bates assured the win with a pick of Jalen Hurts with 19 seconds remaining after Hurts had his arm hit by Kaden Elliss on a blitz.

The Eagles thought they had the game won after C.J. Gardner-Johnson stopped Bijan Robinson on fourth-and-one at the Atlanta 39 with 5:38 remaining. Philadelphia took over and had a chance to run out the clock but a wide-open Saquon Barkley dropped a pass from Hurts with 1:42 left.

Instead of getting in victory formation, the Eagles kicked a 28-yard Jake Elliott field goal for a 21-15 lead. The Eagles went only 2-for-5 in the red zone on the night, and the decision to go for it on fourth-and-four from the Falcons 9 on their second drive ultimately came back to bite them.

The Falcons gained 385 yards, 152 on the ground, as Robinson rushed for 97 yards on 14 carries, but they were only 1-for-3 in the red zone. Koo kicked field goals of 39, 22 and 34 yards.

The Eagles gained 365 yards,186 on the ground, as Barkley had 95 yards on 22 carries and Hurts had 13 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown. Hurts completed 23 of 30 passes for 183 yards with a touchdown and an interception.