Lions add veteran safety Damontae Kazee to practice squad

The injury-plagued Lions are desperate for some healthy bodies in the secondary, and they’ll hope that veteran safety Damontae Kazee can quickly get ready to play.

Kazee is signing with the Lions’ practice squad, according to NFL Network.

The 32-year-old Kazee has a wealth of experience and led the NFL in interceptions in 2018. The Lions will hope he can quickly get up to speed and get elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

Kazee played four games for the Browns this year before he was released. He has previously played for the Steelers, Cowboys and Falcons.