 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosraiders_251208.jpg
Raiders ‘don’t look good’ after loss to Broncos
nbc_pft_jagscolts_251208.jpg
Jaguars, Colts headed opposite directions
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowndown_251208.jpg
Arrow is down on the College Football Playoff

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosraiders_251208.jpg
Raiders ‘don’t look good’ after loss to Broncos
nbc_pft_jagscolts_251208.jpg
Jaguars, Colts headed opposite directions
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowndown_251208.jpg
Arrow is down on the College Football Playoff

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyler Shough: I feel my confidence growing every week

  
Published December 8, 2025 01:01 PM

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough is trying to show that he can be the team’s long-term answer at the position and Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers was a good showing on that front.

Shough was 13-of-20 for 144 yards and an interception on a rainy afternoon in Tampa, but he ran seven times for 55 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-20 upset win. Shough had a 34-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to give the Saints a lead and his 13-yard scramble in the fourth quarter put the Saints ahead for good.

The win was the second in Shough’s five starts and he said after the game that those touchdown runs were a sign of his growing confidence in what he can do on the field.

“One hundred percent,” Shough said, via a transcript from the team. “Every single practice, every single week, I feel my confidence growing more and more – just the ability to go out there [and] put points on the board in any way we can, so there’s a lot of plays that we can look at, and I can look at, and continue to continue to grow with, but we’re just really proud of everybody, especially against a defense like that in those conditions to kind of turn out a win.”

The Saints have a home date with the Panthers — who they beat 17-7 on the road in Shough’s second start —next Sunday and playing spoiler to their NFC South rivals would be another entry in the plus column for Shough’s bid for a long run in the starting lineup.