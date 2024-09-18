Isiah Pacheco undergoes “successful” leg surgery

When an NFL player has surgery, it’s always successful; the player never got butchered.

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco reportedly has undergone successful surgery to repair his broken fibula.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Dr. Robert Anderson performed the procedure in Charlotte. There were no complications, no ligament issues, and his timeline to return remains at least six weeks and as long as eight weeks.

The Chiefs have added veteran Kareem Hunt to the practice squad. They also have Samaje Perine. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is eligible to return from the non-football injury/illness list after Week 4.

Pacheco suffered the injury during Sunday’s win over the Bengals.