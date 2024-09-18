 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_240918.jpg
49ers remain favorites to claim No. 1 seed in NFC
nbc_simms_saintsoffense_240918.jpg
How Saints offense has dominated in early season
nbc_simms_eaglesfalcons_240918.jpg
Eagles left themselves open with third down pass

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_240918.jpg
49ers remain favorites to claim No. 1 seed in NFC
nbc_simms_saintsoffense_240918.jpg
How Saints offense has dominated in early season
nbc_simms_eaglesfalcons_240918.jpg
Eagles left themselves open with third down pass

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Isiah Pacheco undergoes “successful” leg surgery

  
Published September 18, 2024 03:46 PM

When an NFL player has surgery, it’s always successful; the player never got butchered.

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco reportedly has undergone successful surgery to repair his broken fibula.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Dr. Robert Anderson performed the procedure in Charlotte. There were no complications, no ligament issues, and his timeline to return remains at least six weeks and as long as eight weeks.

The Chiefs have added veteran Kareem Hunt to the practice squad. They also have Samaje Perine. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is eligible to return from the non-football injury/illness list after Week 4.

Pacheco suffered the injury during Sunday’s win over the Bengals.