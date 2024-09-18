Travis Kelce: Chiefs’ offense has to play better, I put that on me

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught just one pass for five yards in Sunday’s win over the Bengals, and he knows his team needs more from him.

Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that the offense hasn’t pulled its weight in the Chiefs’ 2-0 start, and he’s the one who deserves the most scrutiny.

“We’ve got to play better as an offense,” Kelce said. “The defense is playing their asses off. . . . I put that on me. I think it starts with the leaders, I think it starts with making sure you go in with the right mentality. I didn’t play my best. It spreads if you don’t fix it and I’ve got to get that thing fixed.”

Through two games Kelce has just four catches for 39 yards, but he said he’s not getting overly frustrated about that.

“There’s a lot of things that have to go right for anyone to get the ball,” Kelce said. “These past two games it hasn’t gone that way for me. That’s football, man. I’m not going to sit here and get frustrated. I used to get really, really pissed off and almost lose my cool a lot of the time from not having that success, knowing I demand that out of myself and I just like to play the game to such a high level of accountability that it’s tough for me to deal with being mediocre or having stats that represent that. I stopped caring about stats about four or five years ago and I just went out there and started to just play free and wanted to play for my guys, and sure enough I think that’s a better mentality.”

Kelce’s suggestion that he stopped getting pissed off and losing his cool a lot more recently than four or five years ago will come as news to the 100 million people who watched him shove Andy Reid in the Super Bowl seven months ago, but he says he’s staying even-keeled now as he looks to make a bigger impact on the Chiefs’ offense.