PFT’s Week 3 2024 NFL power rankings

1. Chiefs (last week No. 1; 2-0): They’ll need a solid replacement for Isiah Pacheco to stay here.

2. Bills (No. 7; 2-0): Josh Allen is the early-season MVP.

3. Buccaneers (No. 6; 2-0): It’s becoming harder and harder for people to not regard them as an elite team.

4. Lions (No. 2; 1-1): They need to keep these games from being coin-flip affairs.

5. Texans (No. 8; 2-0): Next, Stefon Diggs will return to the place where he helped make a miracle.

6. 49ers (No. 3; 1-1): Brock Purdy wants to be dominant this year. The 49ers were a forced fumble at the goal line away from being dominated on Sunday.

7. Steelers (No. 11; 2-0): Game balls might be the only footballs Russell Wilson touches, for a while.

8. Eagles (No. 5; 1-1): The collapse could start a lot earlier than it did last year.

9. Packers (No. 10; 1-1): Every win they can earn without Jordan Love on the field is money in the bank.

10. Saints (No. 23; 2-0): It’s been easy so far. We’ll learn a lot more about the Saints when adversity inevitably makes an appearance.

11. Vikings (No. 24; 2-0): The worst team in the division on paper is all alone in first place.

12. Jets (No. 16; 1-1): They desperately needed a win at Tennessee. But it was closer than it should have been.

13. Falcons (No. 19; 1-1): Was Monday night’s unlikely win a springboard to a Sunday night victory over the Chiefs?

14. Ravens (No. 4; 0-2): To get the most out of this year, they need to forget about last year.

15. Chargers (No. 18; 2-0): Jim Harbaugh turning a team around immediately? No one should be surprised.

16. Bengals (No. 14; 0-2): The Chiefs will not want to see them again in the playoffs.

17. Browns (No. 17; 1-1): They needed that one. Now, they need more.

18. Cowboys (No. 12; 1-1): If anyone knew what Alvin Kamara can do, it was Mike Zimmer.

19. Dolphins (No. 9; 1-1): With or without Tua, things aren’t looking good for the Dolphins.

20. Bears (No. 13; 1-1): OK, so maybe they won’t make it to the Super Bowl this year.

21. Seahawks (No. 21; 2-0): They’re 3-0 against the Patriots since Super Bowl XLIX. They’d trade all of them and then some for Super Bowl XLIX.

22. Cardinals (No. 26; 1-1): Kyler Murray is all the way back and then some.

23. Raiders (No. 30; 1-1): Can they string a few together?

24. Rams (No. 15; 0-2): Aaron Donald made the right decision.

25. Patriots (No. 25; 1-1): They’re still a lot better than anyone expected. Mainly because everyone expected them to stink.

26. Commanders (No. 29; 1-1): There’s no need to apologize for beating a team without a kicker.

27. Jaguars (No. 20; 0-2): Maybe Bill Belichick will want to coach the Jaguars next year.

28. Colts (No. 22; 0-2): Anthony Richardson plays like an amusement park ride. Jim Irsay is probably not amused.

29. Broncos (No. 27; 0-2): It’s a work in progress. When does the progress start?

30. Titans (No. 28; 0-2): Hold the mayo.

31. Giants (No. 31; 0-2): At least John Mara has a very good reason to always seem irritated.

32. Panthers (No. 32; 0-2): David Tepper is just another former Steelers minority owner who has no idea how to be a competent majority owner.