Kirk Cousins: Wins like Monday night “change the tale” of a season

For much of the fourth quarter on Monday night, it looked like the Falcons were going to fall to 0-2 by losing to the Eagles but the Eagles opened a door for them to pull out a win in the final minutes.

The team’s decision to pass on third down after the two-minute warning and running back Saquon Barkley’s drop of that pass left the Falcons with more than enough time to drive for the game-winning touchdown and they did exactly that. Kirk Cousins completed four passes for 63 yards before connecting with wide receiver Drake London for a seven-yard score that saved the night for the Falcons.

It also saved the night for Cousins. He had a dreadful opening game and struggled for much of Monday night, but threw for all 70 yards of another touchdown drive in the third quarter and those two drives allowed the team to leave Philadelphia with a win that Cousins thinks can be a spark for the rest of the year.

“Yeah, you know, it’s so important to find ways to win, and that’s how you put together a great season,” Cousins said, via a transcript provided by the Eagles. “When you have these games that could go either way, you find a way to have it break your way. That’s the way this league is and so when we can find those inches, it can really change the tale of the season. So, we’re going to have more of those up ahead, and we’re going to have to, as a team, find ways to make the plays to get it done.”

We won’t know the tale of the Falcons season for some time, but we do know that people would be burying the Falcons had they ended Monday night as losers. Thanks to the game-winning drive, things are a lot brighter in Atlanta on Tuesday morning.