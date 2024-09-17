 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sunsuperlatives_240916.jpg
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sunsuperlatives_240916.jpg
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kirk Cousins: Wins like Monday night “change the tale” of a season

  
Published September 17, 2024 07:07 AM

For much of the fourth quarter on Monday night, it looked like the Falcons were going to fall to 0-2 by losing to the Eagles but the Eagles opened a door for them to pull out a win in the final minutes.

The team’s decision to pass on third down after the two-minute warning and running back Saquon Barkley’s drop of that pass left the Falcons with more than enough time to drive for the game-winning touchdown and they did exactly that. Kirk Cousins completed four passes for 63 yards before connecting with wide receiver Drake London for a seven-yard score that saved the night for the Falcons.

It also saved the night for Cousins. He had a dreadful opening game and struggled for much of Monday night, but threw for all 70 yards of another touchdown drive in the third quarter and those two drives allowed the team to leave Philadelphia with a win that Cousins thinks can be a spark for the rest of the year.

“Yeah, you know, it’s so important to find ways to win, and that’s how you put together a great season,” Cousins said, via a transcript provided by the Eagles. “When you have these games that could go either way, you find a way to have it break your way. That’s the way this league is and so when we can find those inches, it can really change the tale of the season. So, we’re going to have more of those up ahead, and we’re going to have to, as a team, find ways to make the plays to get it done.”

We won’t know the tale of the Falcons season for some time, but we do know that people would be burying the Falcons had they ended Monday night as losers. Thanks to the game-winning drive, things are a lot brighter in Atlanta on Tuesday morning.