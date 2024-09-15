 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Harrison Butker’s last-second field goal lifts Chiefs to win over Bengals

  
Published September 15, 2024 07:31 PM

A wild game in Kansas City went down to the final play today, as the Chiefs beat the Bengals 26-25 when Harrison Butker hit a 51-yard field goal as time expired.

Butker’s field goal represented the fifth lead change of the second half in a game that had plenty of mistakes, penalties and turnovers, but that turned into an exciting one.

The Chiefs are 2-0 and the Bengals are 0-2, and Kansas City has to feel very good about where it is positioned in its attempt to get back to, and win, a third consecutive Super Bowl.

Among the biggest mistakes was one made by Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who got a costly 15-yard penalty in the fourth quarter when he screamed at the referee, thinking he had been the victim of a hip-drop tackle. Replays clearly showed that Chase was wrong and the tackle was not illegal.

Joe Burrow also had a big mistake, a fumble that Chamarri Conner scooped up and returned 38 yards for a touchdown.

It wasn’t all bad for the Bengals, as cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, who talked some trash about Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy last week, backed up his talk with a spectacular one-handed interception when covering Worthy.

But in the end, the Chiefs made one more play. Patrick Mahomes finished with mediocre numbers -- 151 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions -- but a late fourth down throw into traffic yielded a crucial pass interference penalty that got the Chiefs into range for the winning field goal.

No one should count the Bengals out two weeks into the season, but the Chiefs are putting some space between themselves and the rest of the AFC contenders. Two games into the season, they have two wins against two teams that were expected to threaten them for AFC supremacy. The Chiefs are sitting pretty.