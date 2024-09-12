 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_chicagohoustonv2_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Texans
nbc_simms_bestbetsv2_240912.jpg
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
nbc_simms_sfvsmin_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_chicagohoustonv2_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Texans
nbc_simms_bestbetsv2_240912.jpg
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
nbc_simms_sfvsmin_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt: Xavier Worthy can’t do much but run straight

  
Published September 12, 2024 12:31 PM

Xavier Worthy got a lot of rave reviews for his play last Thursday, but the Chiefs rookie wide receiver didn’t make much of an impression on Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.

Worthy scored two touchdowns to help the Chiefs beat the Ravens and the Bengals will be tasked with slowing him down in Week Two. Taylor-Britt shared his view on why that won’t be a difficult task for the Cincinnati defense.

“Speed. That’s about it,” Taylor-Britt said, via Caleb Noe of WPCO. “He can run straight. Run jet sweeps and just run straight. He can’t do too much else, so that’s about it. I feel like if you put your hands on him, he’s only a hundred-some pounds, so if you put hands on him, you’re gonna stop his speed, so basically get your hands on him.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also noted Worthy’s speed this week, but said he thinks the rookie “showed how he’s able to run routes and find open spaces.” If he shows that again this week, it’s a good bet that Mahomes will find him with the ball and that may lead to Taylor-Britt eating some crow the next time he’s in front of a microphone.