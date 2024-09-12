Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt: Xavier Worthy can’t do much but run straight

Xavier Worthy got a lot of rave reviews for his play last Thursday, but the Chiefs rookie wide receiver didn’t make much of an impression on Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.

Worthy scored two touchdowns to help the Chiefs beat the Ravens and the Bengals will be tasked with slowing him down in Week Two. Taylor-Britt shared his view on why that won’t be a difficult task for the Cincinnati defense.

“Speed. That’s about it,” Taylor-Britt said, via Caleb Noe of WPCO. “He can run straight. Run jet sweeps and just run straight. He can’t do too much else, so that’s about it. I feel like if you put your hands on him, he’s only a hundred-some pounds, so if you put hands on him, you’re gonna stop his speed, so basically get your hands on him.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also noted Worthy’s speed this week, but said he thinks the rookie “showed how he’s able to run routes and find open spaces.” If he shows that again this week, it’s a good bet that Mahomes will find him with the ball and that may lead to Taylor-Britt eating some crow the next time he’s in front of a microphone.