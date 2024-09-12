 Skip navigation
Patrick Mahomes: We want Xavier Worthy to keep building

  
Published September 12, 2024 09:21 AM

Chiefs first-round pick Xavier Worthy had a strong debut in last week’s season-opener, scoring a pair of touchdowns in his first NFL action.

In his Wednesday press conference, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Worthy’s performance was something the rookie can build upon.

“I think it’s just going to be a spark,” Mahomes said. “It shows what he can do. Obviously, it showed his speed. It showed how he’s able to run routes and find open spaces. It just kind of gives him that confidence. I think he already had it anyways, but to show that he can do it on Sundays or whatever day of the week that we’re playing. It’s just kind of a start for him.

“We want him to keep building. We want to get him more and more involved in the offense, but a great start.”

Worthy’s first touch was a 21-yard touchdown on an end around in the first quarter. He also caught two passes for 47 yards — including a 35-yard TD early in the fourth quarter.