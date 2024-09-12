 Skip navigation
Kirk Cousins says his Achilles tendon is fine

  
Published September 12, 2024 04:36 PM

The first game action for Kirk Cousins since tearing his Achilles tendon raised plenty of questions about whether he has truly healed from the injury, surgery, and rehab.

Cousins addressed the concerns about his apparent unwillingness or inability to plant his right leg and drive the ball in a Thursday session with reporters.

I feel good,” Cousins said, via Tori McElhaney of the team’s official website. “The Achilles feels good. I feel like I can move and push how I need to.”

Cousins added that he needs more live action in order to trust the leg. Based on Week 1, he wasn’t trusting it.

He wasn’t using his lower body the way he has. He was overcompensating, putting too much of his upper body into the throws. And he had less power and accuracy because of it.

The next test comes Monday night in Philadelphia, followed by a Sunday night home game against the Chiefs. Thus, whatever he does in the next two games, there will be no hiding it among a cluster of 1:00 p.m. ET games.