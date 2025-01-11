What NFL games are on today: Saturday Wild Card schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

The NFL Playoffs kick off today with the highly anticipated Super Wild Card Weekend! The action starts with a thrilling showdown between the Chargers and Texans at 4:30 PM, followed by an intense rivalry game between the Steelers and Ravens at 8:00 PM ET. See below for the full schedule of games and live stream information.

What NFL games are on today?

Saturday, January 11:

*All times are listed as ET

LA Chargers vs Houston Texans:

Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM TV: CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens:

Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Live Stream: Prime

PFT’s Chris Simms and Mike Florio are back with their expert analysis and bold predictions Super Wild Card Weekend. Check out their picks for today’s matchups:

Chargers (-3) at Texans:

“Last year, the Texans as home underdogs thumped the Browns. The Chargers are not the Browns. And the 2024 Texans are not the 2023 Texans.”

Florio: Chargers, 23-16.

Simms: Chargers, 24-17.

Steelers at Ravens (-9.5):

“Pittsburgh has lost four in a row. While the Lamar Jackson postseason narrative and the point spread will put extra pressure on the home team, the Steelers seem to be out of gas. (Still, I’ve gone with the cover because I can’t rule out the Steelers finding a way to stun the No. 3 seed.)”

Florio: Ravens, 27-23.

Simms: Ravens, 35-20.

How can I watch the NFL Playoffs on Peacock

The Washington Commanders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card game will be featured on NBC and Peacock this Sunday night at 8:00 PM ET.

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.



What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

