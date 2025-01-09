PFT’s 2024 NFL Wild Card picks, Florio vs. Simms

The regular season, if you haven’t heard, has ended. The postseason starts now.

The all-important (not important at all, except to us) Florio vs. Simms picks competition continues.

After going 11-5 last weekend to his 13-3, I hold a one-game straight up lead. I’m 189-83. He’s 188-84.

Against the spread, I’m now 149-117-6 and he’s 137-129-6.

We disagree on none of the Wild Card straight-up winners. Against the spread, we differ on three of the outcomes.

The full slate of our Wild Card picks appears below.

Chargers (-3) at Texans

Last year, the Texans as home underdogs thumped the Browns. The Chargers are not the Browns. And the 2024 Texans are not the 2023 Texans.

Florio: Chargers, 23-16.

Simms: Chargers, 24-17.

Steelers at Ravens (-9.5)

Pittsburgh has lost four in a row. While the Lamar Jackson postseason narrative and the point spread will put extra pressure on the home team, the Steelers seem to be out of gas. (Still, I’ve gone with the cover because I can’t rule out the Steelers finding a way to stun the No. 3 seed.)

Florio: Ravens, 27-23.

Simms: Ravens, 35-20.

Broncos at Bills (-8.5)

If the Broncos commit to the run — and if they can successfully move the chains and shorten the game — they can keep it close. They just might do more than that.

Florio: Bills, 30-23.

Simms: Bills, 38-21.

Packers at Eagles (-4.5)

Jalen Hurts is on track to play. And Jordan Love’s elbow injury might be worse than Love or the Packers will admit to themselves.

Florio: Eagles, 28-23.

Simms: Eagles, 30-17.

Commanders at Buccaneers (-3)

The Commanders have come a long way since losing to the Bucs in Week 1, 37-20. And they might be able to parlay their house-money, nothing-to-lose vibe into an upset. Especially if Jayden Daniels can take his game to the next level in the playoffs, like another former LSU quarterback tends to do.

Florio: Buccaneers, 24-23.

Simms: Buccaneers, 38-34.

Vikings (-1.5) at Rams

How will the Vikings respond to their 31-9 loss to the Lions? If Kevin O’Connell can get Sam Darnold to settle down, the Vikings could get another shot at the Lions, as soon as next weekend.

Florio: Vikings, 30-24.

Simms: Vikings, 27-24.