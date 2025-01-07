Steelers are 10-point underdogs in the wild card round, for the second straight year

The biggest point spread in the wild card round of the playoffs features the Steelers as 10-point underdogs. For the second year in a row.

On Saturday night, the Ravens are 10-point home favorites against the Steelers. That matches the point spread a year ago in Buffalo, where the Bills were 10-point favorites against the Steelers in the wild card round of last postseason.

Last year, it didn’t go well for the Steelers, who lost 31-17 to the Bills.

The Steelers are entering the playoffs on a four-game losing streak, and one of those four losses was 34-17 at Baltimore, so it’s no surprise that they’re heavy underdogs. And if they win, it will be the biggest postseason upset in five years. The last time a double-digit underdog won outright in the playoffs was when the 2019 Titans were 10-point underdogs but went on the road and won 28-12, in Baltimore.