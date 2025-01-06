 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250107.jpg
Do Hill’s comments indicate bigger issue in MIA?

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250107.jpg
Do Hill’s comments indicate bigger issue in MIA?

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Wild card lines: Chargers, Vikings are road favorites

  
Published January 6, 2025 05:00 AM

With the NFL playoff bracket set, two road teams are favored in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Both road favorites are the highest-seeded wild card teams, going on the road against the lowest-seeded division winners.

In the AFC, the 5 seed Chargers are three-point favorites at the 4 seed Texans. And in the NFC, the 5 seed Vikings are 2.5-point favorites at the 4 seed Rams.

The biggest favorites of wild card weekend are the Ravens, who are 9.5-point favorites against the Steelers.

The Bills are 8.5-point favorites against the Broncos.

The Eagles are 4-point favorites against the Packers.

The Buccaneers are 3-point favorites against the Commanders.