Wild card lines: Chargers, Vikings are road favorites

With the NFL playoff bracket set, two road teams are favored in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Both road favorites are the highest-seeded wild card teams, going on the road against the lowest-seeded division winners.

In the AFC, the 5 seed Chargers are three-point favorites at the 4 seed Texans. And in the NFC, the 5 seed Vikings are 2.5-point favorites at the 4 seed Rams.

The biggest favorites of wild card weekend are the Ravens, who are 9.5-point favorites against the Steelers.

The Bills are 8.5-point favorites against the Broncos.

The Eagles are 4-point favorites against the Packers.

The Buccaneers are 3-point favorites against the Commanders.