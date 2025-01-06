Wild card lines: Chargers, Vikings are road favorites
Published January 6, 2025 05:00 AM
With the NFL playoff bracket set, two road teams are favored in the wild card round of the playoffs.
Both road favorites are the highest-seeded wild card teams, going on the road against the lowest-seeded division winners.
In the AFC, the 5 seed Chargers are three-point favorites at the 4 seed Texans. And in the NFC, the 5 seed Vikings are 2.5-point favorites at the 4 seed Rams.
The biggest favorites of wild card weekend are the Ravens, who are 9.5-point favorites against the Steelers.
The Bills are 8.5-point favorites against the Broncos.
The Eagles are 4-point favorites against the Packers.
The Buccaneers are 3-point favorites against the Commanders.