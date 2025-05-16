 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_love_250516v2.jpg
Love entering ‘critical year’ to take next step
nbc_pft_lafleur_250516v2.jpg
LaFleur encourages Reed to lead WR room
nbc_pft_lions_250516.jpg
Lions’ playoff seeding proposal to be revisited

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
nbc_pft_love_250516v2.jpg
Love entering ‘critical year’ to take next step
nbc_pft_lafleur_250516v2.jpg
LaFleur encourages Reed to lead WR room
nbc_pft_lions_250516.jpg
Lions’ playoff seeding proposal to be revisited

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Hamilton County abruptly fires lawyer who has negotiated with Bengals for 28 years

  
Published May 16, 2025 11:00 AM

Yes, the negotiations between Hamilton County and the Bengals are going swimmingly.

They’re going so well that Hamilton County has abruptly fired the lawyer who has handled talks with the local NFL and MLB teams (and other matters) for 28 years.

Via Erin Glynn of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Hamilton County Commissioner voted unanimously on Thursday to terminate Tom Gabelman and his firm, Frost Brown Todd (yes, that sounds like a very British dessert).

From the termination letter: “The board and the prosecuting attorney agree that services provided by another law firm would be beneficial to the board in representation of the board in matters dealing with the lease agreement with the Cincinnati Bengals, Inc.”

Gabelman said the firing of him and his firm was “completely unexpected.”

It’s a major financial blown for Frost Brown Todd. In 2019, Gabelman estimated that his firms had received $21 million in fees from its work for Hamilton County over the prior two decades.

Actually, the change could help push things forward. Something has kept Hamilton County and the Bengals from reaching agreement on a new long-term lease. And while the two sides recently struck a deal for short-term renovations to Paycor Stadium, June 30 continues to hover over the relationship.

That’s the team’s deadline for exercising an option to extend the current lease. If the Bengals don’t extend the lease, it expires after the 2025 season.