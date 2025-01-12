What NFL games are on today: Sunday Wild Card schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

Super Wild Card Weekend continues today with three exciting games. The action kicks off at 1:00 PM ET at Highmark Stadium, where the Buffalo Bills will host the Denver Broncos. At 4:30 PM, the Green Bay Packers face off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sunday’s Super Wild Card Weekend is headlined by the Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET with Football Night in America. Both teams enter Super Wild Card Weekend with momentum. After winning its last five games, Washington boasts the longest active win streak of any playoff team. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay, making its fifth straight playoff appearance after clinching its fourth consecutive NFC South title, won six of its final seven games of the season.

See below for the full schedule of games today, along with additional information on how to watch and live stream each game.

What NFL games are on today?

Sunday, January 12:

*All times are listed as ET

Denver Broncos vs Buffalo Bills:

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: CBS

Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles:

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM TV: Fox

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL Time: 8:00 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET with Football Night in America

8:00 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live stream: Peacock

Top Impact Players - Commanders vs Buccaneers:

How can I watch the NFL Playoffs on Peacock

Don’t miss tonight’s Washington Commanders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card game on NBC and Peacock.

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.



What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

