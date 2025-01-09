Broncos say they aren’t happy just to be in playoffs

After the Broncos beat the Chiefs last Sunday to wrap up a playoff spot, wide receiver Courtland Sutton called it “really dope” to make it to the postseason for the first time in his seven-year NFL career.

On Wednesday, Sutton made sure to let people know that making the playoffs wasn’t all he’d like to do. Sutton said “one of the biggest misconceptions” is that the Broncos are satisfied with making it to the postseason whether they beat the Bills on Sunday or not.

Quarterback Bo Nix is in his first NFL season, but he echoed Sutton when it comes to “being complacent” about ending the team’s playoff drought.

“I don’t want to be handcuffed by just making it, just because we haven’t done it in so long,” Nix said, via the team’s website. “If we’re going to make it, we might as well go win some games. Honestly, it’d be a shame to get this far, start enjoying where you are and then become complacent and not do your best in this game when you have a chance to go out there and compete to go win.”

While the playoffs may be new to Sutton, Nix and other Broncos players, head coach Sean Payton has plenty of postseason experience and one of his tasks heading into Sunday will be making sure that they aren’t overcome by the moment.