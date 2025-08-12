 Skip navigation
Kyle Schwarber
Schwarber hits his 42nd homer as Phillies rally past Reds
Gerrit Cole
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole throws off flat ground as he recovers from Tommy John surgery
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp
Ashton Jeanty fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_roto_huntergreenev2_250811.jpg
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
new_sparks_mpx.jpg
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
nbc_wnba_wnbaawards_250811.jpg
How Collier's injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Defenseman Ryker Evans agrees to 2-year extension with Seattle Kraken

  
Published August 11, 2025 10:08 PM

SEATTLE — Seattle Kraken defenseman Ryker Evans agreed Monday to a two-year contract extension, which carries a $2.05 million average annual value and runs through the 2026-27 season.

Evans, 23, recorded 25 points on five goals and 20 assists in 73 games during his first full season with the Kraken. Seattle’s second-round pick in the 2021 draft, Evans made his NHL debut Dec. 7, 2023.

“Ryker took a positive step forward in his first full season in the NHL,” general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. “Since turning pro, he’s shown improvement year over year, and we’re confident he’ll take his game to another level next season. We’re happy to have him under contract.”

The 6-foot, 195-pound defenseman has 34 points in 109 NHL games. He made his international debut with Team Canada at this year’s world hockey championship, where he recorded two assists in eight games.