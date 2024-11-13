 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rhett Lashlee
The ACC began the season fighting for respect. The early CFP rankings show it is an uphill battle
Stephen Vogt
Guardians manager StephenVogt tweaks staff after winning AL Central title; Willis, Alomar Jr. both return
Texas Arkansas
Old Texas and Arkansas rivalry renewed as border clash reconnects in SEC

Top Clips

nbc_csu_draftkings_241113.jpg
Where Steelers, Commanders stand in playoff race
nbc_csu_steelersdjaydenstruggles_241113.jpg
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10
nbc_gt_nellykorda_241113.jpg
Korda simplifies The Annika goal: ‘Just play golf’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rhett Lashlee
The ACC began the season fighting for respect. The early CFP rankings show it is an uphill battle
Stephen Vogt
Guardians manager StephenVogt tweaks staff after winning AL Central title; Willis, Alomar Jr. both return
Texas Arkansas
Old Texas and Arkansas rivalry renewed as border clash reconnects in SEC

Top Clips

nbc_csu_draftkings_241113.jpg
Where Steelers, Commanders stand in playoff race
nbc_csu_steelersdjaydenstruggles_241113.jpg
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10
nbc_gt_nellykorda_241113.jpg
Korda simplifies The Annika goal: ‘Just play golf’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Sabres defenseman Samuelsson out indefinitely with lower-body injury; Thompson, Luukkonen day to day

  
Published November 13, 2024 02:47 PM
Mattias Samuelsson

Dec 31 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (23) skates with the puck in the third period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Marc DesRosiers/Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, coach Lindy Ruff said.

Ruff called the severity of the injury “pretty strong.” He didn’t specify the nature but said Samuelsson is not expected to need surgery.

Samuelsson was hurt in a 7-5 loss to Montreal when a Canadiens player rolled up on his leg. It was Samuelsson’s first game back after missing three as a healthy scratch in Ruff’s bid to shake up his roster.

Ruff listed leading scorer Tage Thompson and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen as day to day, with both having an opportunity to play when Buffalo hosts the St. Louis Blues. Thompson did not return to the game after sustaining a lower-body injury.

Luukkonen started against Montreal despite dealing with what Ruff called a ailment, and he was pulled after allowing four goals on 18 shots through two periods.