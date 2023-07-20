 Skip navigation
2023 Tour de France Femmes broadcast schedule

  
Published July 20, 2023 03:09 PM
2023 Tour de France Femmes

Amaury Sport Organisation

All eight stages of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes air live on Peacock, starting Sunday.

Dutchwoman Annemiek van Vleuten is back after winning last year’s title as the Tour returned after a 33-year absence.

Van Vleuten, now 40, also owns Olympic time trial gold and road race silver and two world titles each in the time trial and road race.

The U.S. contingent includes Tokyo Olympians Coryn Labecki (née Rivera) and Megan Jastrab.

The route starts in Clermont-Ferrand in central France and moves south, visiting the Massif Central and Pyrenees, including a summit finish at the Col du Tourmalet.

It ends with a 13-mile time trial in Pau on July 30.

2023 Tour de France Femmes Broadcast Schedule

DateTime (ET)StagePlatform
July 237:10 a.m.Stage 1: Clemont-FerrandPeacock
July 249:20 a.m.Stage 2: Clermont-Ferrand-MauriacPeacock
July 259:20 a.m.Stage 3: Collonges-la-Rouge-MontignacPeacock
July 269:20 a.m.Stage 4: Cahors-RodezPeacock
July 279:20 a.m.Stage 5: Onet-le-Château-AlbiPeacock
July 289:20 a.m.Stage 6: Albi-BlagnacPeacock
July 2910:20 a.m.Stage 7: Lannemezan-TourmaletPeacock
July 309:20 a.m.Stage 8: PauPeacock