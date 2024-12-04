4 Nations Face-Off rosters: USA, Canada, Sweden, Finland hockey teams for 2025 event

The 4 Nations Face-Off in February will mark the first best-on-best men’s hockey tournament in eight years and the first ever held one year before an Olympics.

With NHL players expected to return to the Olympics in 2026 for the first time since 2014, the 4 Nations Face-Off should provide an early look at the medal favorites for the Milan Cortina Games.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is made up of the U.S., Canada, Sweden and Finland — the nations that combined to win the last six medals at Olympics with NHL participation.

The 4 Nations Face-Off rosters of 23 NHL players each — announced Tuesday — were chosen by the same national federations that will determine 2026 Olympic rosters of 25 players.

So 4 Nations Face-Off teams are in essence early blueprints for Olympic teams, though Sweden and Finland have regularly included some players on their Olympic rosters from European leagues.

USA 4 Nations Face-Off Roster

Goaltenders

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

Defensemen

Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild (2022 Olympian)

Adam Fox, New York Rangers

Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Forwards

Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights

Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks

Brock Nelson, New York Islanders

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers

Hellebuyck won the Vezina Trophy last season as the NHL’s top goalie. ... Faber, the youngest player on this roster, led all skaters on the 2022 Olympic team in ice time. ... Two of the three Hughes brothers made the team, with the youngest, Luke, omitted after missing the first nine games of the season due to a shoulder injury. The last set of two brothers to make the same U.S. Olympic team were Derian and Kevin Hatcher in 1998. If all three Hughes make the Olympic team, they will be the second set of three brothers to play for one Olympic hockey team after Anton, Marian and Peter Stastny for Czechoslovakia in 1980. Once in history have three siblings competed on the same U.S. Winter Olympic team in any sport: bobsledders Curtis, Hubert and Paul Stevens in 1932, according to Olympic historian Bill Mallon. ... Larkin is tied for the most World Championship games played of any American who hasn’t played in an Olympics (45, Aaron Broten). ... Matthews scored 69 goals last season, the most by any player since Mario Lemieux had 69 in 1995-96. ... The Tkachuk family can become the first to have two generations of U.S. Olympic men’s hockey players in the NHL participation era. Keith Tkachuk played in the first three Olympics with NHL players in 1998, 2002 and 2006.

Canada 4 Nations Face-Off Roster

Goaltenders

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights

Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens

Defensemen

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets

Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues

Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights (2014 Olympian)

Travis Sanheim, Philadephia Flyers

Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights

Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche

Forwards

Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers

Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (2010, 2014 Olympian)

Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning

Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes

Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers

Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

Crosby, who turns 38 next August, would be the third-oldest Canadian man to play Olympic hockey in the NHL participation era after Martin St. Louis (2014) and Al MacInnis (2002). He can become the second Canadian man to have an Olympic career span 16 years after Terry O’Malley (1964-80), according to the OlyMADMen. In 2006, the last time Italy hosted the Winter Olympics, an 18-year-old Crosby was notably left off the Canadian roster. When the Canadian team was named in December 2005, Crosby was tied for 14th in the NHL in points among Canadian skaters.

Sweden 4 Nations Face-Off Roster

Goaltenders

Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild

Jacob Markström, New Jersey Devils

Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators

Defensemen

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames

Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabers (2018 Olympian)

Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers

Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins (2014 Olympian)

Forwards

Viktor Arvidsson, Edmonton Oilers

Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils

Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks

Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

William Karlsson, Vegas Golden Knights

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings

Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins

Gustav Nyquist, Nashville Predators (2014 Olympian)

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings

Mika Zibanejad New York Rangers

Gustavsson leads the NHL this season in goals-against average (2.04) and save percentage (.929) among goalies with at least 10 games played. ... Ullmark won the 2023 Vezina. ... Dahlin is the youngest Olympic men’s hockey player of the last 40 years, playing at age 17 in PyeongChang before being the No. 1 NHL Draft pick in 2018. ... Hedman and Erik Karlsson own a combined four Norris Trophies as the NHL’s top defenseman.

Finland 4 Nations Face-Off Roster

Goaltenders

Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver Canucks

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

Defensemen

Jani Hakanpää, Toronto Maple Leafs

Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars (2018 Olympian)

Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars

Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers

Olli Määttä, Utah Hockey Club (2014 Olympian)

Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers

Juuso Välimäki, Utah Hockey Club

Forwards

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

Joel Armia, Montreal Canadiens

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers (2014 Olympian)

Mikael Granlund, San Jose Sharks (2014 Olympian)

Erik Haula, New Jersey Devils

Roope Hintz, Carolina Hurricanes

Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers

Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens

Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche

Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers

Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche

Teuvo Teräväinen, Chicago Blackhawks

Saros led the NHL in starts last season and is so far this season, too, playing in 21 of Nashville’s 25 games. ... Barkov captained Florida to the Stanley Cup last season. ... Barkov (18 in 2014) and Heiskanen (18 in 2018) are the two youngest Olympic men’s hockey players in Finland’s history, according to the OlyMADMen. Barkov, Määttä and Granlund were Finland’s three youngest players on its 2014 Olympic men’s team. ... None of the members of Finland’s 2022 Olympic champion team are currently in the NHL.

2026 Olympic men’s hockey tournament: Which teams are qualified?

The 12-team Olympic men’s hockey field is nearly set. All that’s left to decide is whether Russia will be part of it.

Russia has been banned from international hockey since shortly after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. But it has a provisional place in the Olympic field if the ban gets lifted. The IIHF has not set a deadline for a final decision on Russia’s Olympic spot. If Russia remains banned, France will move into the Olympic field.

2026 Winter Olympics men’s hockey groups:

Group A: Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy

Group B: Finland, Germany, Czechia, Denmark

Group C: Russia (if suspension is lifted), U.S., Slovakia, Latvia

Groups if Russia’s suspension is not lifted:

Group A: Canada, Switzerland, Czechia, France

Group B: Finland, Sweden, Slovakia, Italy

Group C: U.S., Germany, Latvia, Denmark