 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Guerby Lambert.jpg
2024 All-American Guerby Lambert Commits to Notre Dame
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is disappointed about the lack of discussions about a new contract
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Royals push back their self-imposed deadline to decide on location for new ballpark

Top Clips

nbc_berry_rbtoughstarts_230920.jpg
Berry’s Week 3 RB start/sits: Harris, Mattison
nbc_berry_justinfields_230920.jpg
Fields is a risky fantasy QB option in Week 3
nbc_golf_paula_230920.jpg
Creamer reflects on past Solheim Cup appearances

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Guerby Lambert.jpg
2024 All-American Guerby Lambert Commits to Notre Dame
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is disappointed about the lack of discussions about a new contract
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Royals push back their self-imposed deadline to decide on location for new ballpark

Top Clips

nbc_berry_rbtoughstarts_230920.jpg
Berry’s Week 3 RB start/sits: Harris, Mattison
nbc_berry_justinfields_230920.jpg
Fields is a risky fantasy QB option in Week 3
nbc_golf_paula_230920.jpg
Creamer reflects on past Solheim Cup appearances

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Adeline Gray wins ninth medal at world wrestling championships, first as a mom

  
Published September 20, 2023 02:13 PM
Adeline Gray

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 10: Adeline Gray celebrates her win over Kennedy Blades in the 76 kg bout during the 2023 Beat the Streets Final X Wrestling event at the Prudential Center on June 10, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Adeline Gray won a U.S. record-tying ninth world wrestling championships medal, 14 months after having twins.

Gray, 32, beat Cuban Milaimys Marín 10-6 in a 76kg bronze-medal match at worlds in Belgrade, Serbia, on Wednesday.

Gray, a six-time world champion, rebounded after losing to Japan’s Yuka Kagami in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Gray tied the U.S. wrestling record of nine world medals shared by Bruce Baumgartner, Jordan Burroughs and Kristie Davis (who won world titles as a mom).

Gray, a Tokyo Olympic silver medalist, returned to training in January from July 2022 childbirth. She got back on the mat this year while still recovering from an ab separation from the pregnancy.

A USA Wrestling spokesperson could not think of a mom who has made an Olympic team, but couldn’t say for sure, when asked in April.

At next April’s Olympic Trials, Gray can achieve the feat while also bidding to break the record for oldest female U.S. Olympic wrestler by nearly three years, according to Olympedia.org.

Gray has a bye into the Olympic Trials finals as a reigning world medalist.

With four medals Wednesday, the U.S. is now guaranteed at least a national record-tying seven women’s medals at one worlds.

Macey Kilty won her first senior world medal, silver at 65kg. That’s not an Olympic weight, so expect Kilty to move down do 62kg or up to 68kg for Olympic Trials.

Helen Maroulis, who in 2016 became the first U.S. woman to win Olympic wrestling gold, earned her seventh world medal, bronze at 57kg. She gets a bye into the Olympic Trials finals.

Sarah Hildebrandt earned her fourth career world medal, a bronze at 50kg. Hildebrandt, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist, also earned a bye into the Olympic Trials finals.