U.S. women’s Alpine skiers to compete for new trophy at North American World Cups

  
Published November 21, 2024 11:03 AM

The top U.S. Alpine skier over the six upcoming women’s World Cup races in North America will receive the Stifel HERoic Cup — a new trophy and $50,000.

Stifel, a wealth management and investment banking company, has been the title sponsor of the U.S. Alpine skiing team for two years.

The trophy and prize money — which can be partially or fully invested with Stifel’s guidance — will go to the American who collects the most World Cup points over the following races.

Nov. 30: Giant Slalom (Killington, Vermont)
Dec. 1: Slalom (Killington, Vermont)
Dec. 7: Giant Slalom (Tremblant, Canada)
Dec. 8: Giant Slalom (Tremblant, Canada)
Dec. 14: Downhill (Beaver Creek, Colorado)
Dec. 15: Super-G (Beaver Creek, Colorado)

Mikaela Shiffrin, who owns a record 98 Alpine World Cup victories, is expected to enter five of those six races. She is not expected to race the Beaver Creek downhill.

The U.S. has developed depth in the technical races of slalom and giant slalom in recent seasons.

On Oct. 26, four American women placed in the top 11 of the World Cup season-opening giant slalom, led by Katie Hensien in fourth place. Four U.S. women made the top 11 of a World Cup GS for the first time since 1985.

NBC Sports and Peacock will air coverage of the Killington and Beaver Creek races. A full Alpine skiing season broadcast schedule is here.

